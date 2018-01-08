Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (PTI) Daringbadi and Phulbani in Kandhamal district recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius while 15 other places in Odisha registered a minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius.

Daringbadi and Phulbani was followed by Sundergarh 6 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda (7.7), Keonjhar (7.9), Angul and Baripada (8.5), Hirakud (8.6), Bhawanipatna and Bolangir (9), Sambalpur (9.1), Koraput, Balasore, Sonepur and Dhenkanal 9.5 degree Celsius.

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a minimum of 11.5 degree Celsius while the minimum at Cuttack was 10 degree Celsius The IMD here today forecast continuance of moderate cold wave over some parts of Odisha during next 48 hours.

"Moderate cold wave condition likely to prevail over some parts of Odisha during the next 48 hours," IMD said in a fresh bulleting. PTI AAM RG .

