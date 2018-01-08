operational in 25 states New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Nearly 60 per cent of the sanctioned 1,330 shelters for the homeless, under the Centre's DAY-NULM scheme, in 25 states are currently operational amid rising demand for those during winter nights.

States or urban local bodies are required to build the shelters after their proposal is approved under the 'Scheme of Shelters for Urban Homeless' component of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM).

According to the data given by Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri in a reply in the Rajya Sabha recently, Delhi is among the top performing states with 201 shelters being functional out of the sanctioned strength of 216 under the scheme.

Madhya Pradesh also fared well with 129 shelters operational out of approved 133 for the state. Tamil Nadu had 102 functional shelters under the scheme out of approved 141.

On the other hand, out of 92 shelters sanctioned for Uttar Pradesh under the Central scheme, only five were operational, while Bihar has 31 functional shelters out of 114 approved for it.

Tripura and, Jammu and Kashmir, which were sanctioned five shelters each under the scheme, had not even a single shelter functional. Meghalaya and Nagaland too do not have any operational shelter under the scheme.

Under the scheme, funds are allocated to states in a consolidated manner, out of which appropriate amount is apportioned by states and Union territories for constructing shelters according to their requirement.

Apart from those under the central scheme, states and Union territories may have their own shelters as well.

Under the DAY-NULM scheme, the Centre bears 75 per cent of the cost of construction of the shelters, while 25 per cent comes as the state contribution.

The ratio is 90:10 in case of Special Category States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

A 'Committee on Urban Homeless', constituted as per the Supreme Court order last year, observed that a major factor for slow progress in providing shelters, include lack of will on the part of state and Union Territory administrations, non-availability and high price of land for construction of shelters, poor management of shelters and sub-optimal utilisation of NULM funds.

Puri, in the reply, had said as intimated by the states and Union Territories, a total of 1,331 shelters have been sanctioned to 25 states and UTs under DAY-NULM.

Out of these, he said, 789 are operational and the remaining were under construction or refurbishment.

The minister had said the ministry "constantly pursues" with the states and Union territories to reduce the gap between the number of shelters sanctioned and made operational. PTI MP NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.