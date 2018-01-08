Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited the Goa naval area.

She was accompanied by Admiral Sunil Lanba, the Chief of the Naval Staff, a release by Defence spokesperson said.

Sitharaman boarded Indian Naval Ships operating off Goa for 'Raksha Mantri Day at Sea', it said.

"The Defence Minister will be witnessing various naval operations including practise missile firings, warships submarine and aircraft interaction exercises, flying operations from aircraft carrier and flypast during the two day sea-sortie," the release added. PTI RPS NRB .

