reservation Coimbatore, Jan 8 (PTI) Dravida Kazhagam would make the "non-implementation" of Mandal Commission recommendation for 27 per cent reservation for backward classes in government jobs a nation-wide issue, its general secretary K Veeramani said.

Quoing some reports, Veeramani told reporters here today that only 12 to 14 per cent government jobs were given to backward classes.

He said that Dravida Kazhagam wanted appointment of people belonging to all castes as priests in temples in Tamil Nadu as was done in Kerala. PTI NVM RC .

