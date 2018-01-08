held New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Four men, allegedly involved in transporting marijuana from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Delhi using a "modified car" have been arrested and over 123 kg of the contraband, the police said today.

According to the police, the rear seat of the car used for transporting marijuana was specially designed and had a chamber built under it. Similarly, the boot space of the car had a secret space.

The police had information about drug peddlers involved in supplying marijuana from West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to Delhi. During investigation, it was found that the gang was using private cars to transport the drug.

On January 4, Jagbandhu Patra (27) and Rajgir Kumar (32) were nabbed while they were going to Madanpur Khadar from Faridabad to deliver a consignment of marijuana, the police said, adding over 88 kg of the contraband was seized from them.

Later, Mahinoor (42) and Murtishankar (44) were also nabbed and 14.96 kg and 18.31 kg of marijuana were seized from them respectively, they said.

In total, 123.3 kg of marijuana worth Rs 50 lakh were seized from the accused, the police said. PTI SLB NSD .

