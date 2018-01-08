Shillong, Jan 8 (PTI) The Election Commission has sought deployment of 107 additional companies of Central Armed Police Force from the Ministry of Home Affairs during the assembly election in Meghalaya, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said today.

He said this is in addition to the CAPFs already deployed for law and order in the north eastern state, where the term of the current assembly expires on March 6.

Â“Based on the recommendations made by the state election department, the EC has sought deployment of additional 107 companies of CAPFs from the MHA during the elections in the state,Â” Kharkongor told reporters.

He said that 536 out of the total 3082 polling stations in the state have been categorised as "vulnerable", another 444 critical and 67 vulnerable as critical, while the rest 2025 were declared as normal, he said.

Asked, he said there are a number of polling stations in East Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts where security measures have been taken due to militancy-related problems.

Kharkongor said the final electoral roll will be published on January 10 and the number of eligible voters was more than 18 lakh out of over 32 lakh population in the state.

