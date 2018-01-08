Barabanki (UP), Jan 8 (PTI) Eight bogies of a goods train derailed near Alapur township here this morning disrupting train movement on Lucknow-Gonda rail route.

No one was injured in the incident, railway sources said.

Eight bogies of the goods train, on its way to Gonda from Lucknow, derailed near Alapur town around 10.30 am, they said.

Prima facie, the incident took place because of some minor cracks on the rail tracks due to severe cold, sources said, adding rail traffic on the route would be restored soon.

PTI CORR SAB NSD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.