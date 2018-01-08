Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Elizabeth Moss continued her winning streak as she took home the Golden Globe trophy in Best Drama Actress TV category for her performance in "The Handmaids Tale".

In her acceptance speech the 35-year-old actor gave a special mention to author Margaret Atwood, whose 1985 dystopian novel inspired the drama, and all the women who spoke out about sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

"This is from Margaret Atwood: 'We were the people who were not in the papers, we lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, it gave us more freedom, we lived in the gaps between the stories.' "Margaret Atwood, this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you, who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world," Moss said.

The actor plays the lead role of Offred in the story which takes place in a future world where women are reduced to baby producing factories and have no right or say in the society.

"We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, we no longer live in the gaps between the stories Â— we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves," she added.

Moss was up against last year's winner Claire Foy for her work in "The Crown" as well as newcomers Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Deuce"), Katherine Langford ("13 Reasons Why") and Caitriona Balfe ("Outlander").

Last year, Moss won the Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy Award for her performance in the Hulu series. PTI SHD SHD .

