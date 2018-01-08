Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) An encounter broke out today between security forces and militants hiding in a house in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, police said.

The gunbattle began after security forces launched a search operation in Zuhama village of Chadoora following information about presence of militants in the area, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when militants, believed to be two, opened fire on security forces.

Intermittent exchange of fire was going on when reports last came in, he said.

No casualties have been reported so far. PTI MIJ DV .

