Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (PTI) A US-based group is organising an international conference-cum-exhibition in New Jersey in August to propagate the values and principles enunciated by Mahatma Gandhi at the global level.

The event is being organised by the Gandhian Society in New Jersey on August 18 and 19 as part of its celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 149th birth anniversary and it will involve over 100 schools and universities.

The aim of the two-day exhibition - "Gandhi Going Global" - is to spread awareness among the global audience about the tenets of the Gandhian philosophy, organisers said.

After the meet, modular exhibits will be taken to different universities and schools in the US where they will be displayed for two months by rotation with an aim to spread the Gandhian philosophy among students, they said.

The programme will be organised with the help of Ahmedabad-based Sabarmati Ashram, the Gujarat Vidyapith, Navjivan Press as well as Delhi-based Gandhi National Museum and the Gandhi Peace Foundation, Gandhian Society founder and president Bhadra Butala told reporters here today.

These organisation will put up galleries at the event to showcase the replica of Gandhi memorabilia, books and literature, among others thing, said Butala.

The exhibition will also see an interactive museum on the life and times of the Father of the Nation. It will be set up with the help of the Gandhi Research Foundation, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, he said.

Among other highlights will be key-note speeches by noted Gandhian philosopher and technocrat Sam Pitroda and Gujarat Vidyapith chancellor Ela Bhatt.

Human rights activist Martin Luther King III, the son of civil rights movement leader Martin Luther King Jr, will be felicitated on the occasion for his works, Butala said.

Michelle Obama, lawyer-writer and former US First Lady, has been invited to deliver a key-note speech and a confirmation about her participation is awaited, he said.

"Globally-recognised institutions like King's Centre, Nelson Mandela Foundation and Gandhi Ashram, South Africa will also participate with their collections," Butala said.

Trustee of Gandhi Ashram Kartikeya Sarabhai said the aim of the "Gandhi Going Global" exhibition is to showcase the relevance of Gandhi to today's generation.

"The exhibition will talk about some of the concepts like non-violence and how they are relevant to the world. We will also do activities in schools and colleges leading up to this event," Sarabhai said. PTI KA PD RSY .

