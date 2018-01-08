New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) From Amjad Ali Khan to Hariprasad Chaurasia, from Shujaat Khan to Vishwamohan Bhatt, the who's who of Indian classical music and dance, will take the stage for the upcoming Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsava here.

The four-day musical extravaganza, scheduled to begin from January 11 at the Modern School on Barakhamba road here, aims to revive the country's traditional art forms, both musical and performing arts, in the wake of diminishing number of patrons.

It also seeks to evoke greater interest about the art forms, particularly in the younger generation, "who are more exposed to western and Indian popular film music".

"Swami Haridas-Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav has been enchanting the connoisseurs, music lovers in Delhi for the past 14 years at a modest scale...and in our view the response is growing every year adding new 'converts' from the younger generation," organisers said.

The idea of the festival is to bring the old, classical style of presenting music, in a style exemplified by the venerable saint-musician, poet and composer of Brindavan, Swami Haridas and his illustrious disciple Mian Tansen.

"We are trying to keep alive and spread our musical heritage through a cultural 'renaissance' and resuscitation of the musical ethos by holding a festival of music, dance and vocal recitals (Dhrupads) in Delhi," organisers said.

Other performers at the festival include Kaushiki Chakraborty (Vocal), Ayaan Ali Bangash (Sarod), Chhannulal Mishra (Vocal), Ulhas Kashalkar (Vocal), Aashish Khan (Sarod), Bickram Ghosh (Tabla), Shubha Mudgal (Vocal), and Uma Sharma (Kathak), among others. PTI TRS MAH .

