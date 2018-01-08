Fire on top floor of Trump Tower in NYC
New York, Jan 8 (AP) The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
The department says it was called around 7 AM today for a report of a fire on the top floor.
Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The building houses luxury apartments and businesses.
