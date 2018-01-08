Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) Fisherfolk in all coastal states will be equipped to set up cage farming ventures in the open sea, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) said today.

The CMFRI, under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has decided to popularise sea cage farming in Indian waters in the near future with participation of fishermen across the country, it said in a release here.

In a step prior to developing sea cage farming in the country systematically, the institute will train fisherfolks in all coastal States, it said.

The move assumes significance in the wake of increasing crisis in capture fishery for the few past years.

The training is funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), headquartered in Hyderabad.

The CMFRI will hand present certificates to the fishermen on completion of the training.

"It is expected that the sea cage farming will get a major boost once the National Mariculture Policy is notified and comes into force at the earliest in the country," it said.

The CMFRI training will be beneficial to fishermen having training certificates in various levels in the procedures such as securing licence for starting large-scale sea cage farming enterprises in open sea in future.

Cage farming will also act as a source for additional income to fishermen, who are engaged in marine fishing.

The mission to develop cage fish farming assumes significance in the wake of increasing crisis in capture fishery for the few past years.

The Kochi headquarters of the institute will host a three-day training programme from January 29 to 31 for fishermen, who have registered with the Kerala Fishermen Welfare Fund Board.

The training will cover the areas such as cage fabrication, site selection, seed selection, feed management and harvesting. PTI TGB SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.