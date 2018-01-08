Howrah (WB), Jan 8 (PTI) With the arrest of five more people today in connection with the mob attack on police at a village in Howrah district on January 6, the total number of those held rose to 12.

The Officer-in-Charge of Shyampur police station, Suman Das, was seriously injured in the attack and still remained critical, being put on ventilator support in a city hospital.

Das had gone to the village to execute a court order on a land dispute along with other policemen.

The five persons were held today from Jagdishpur village under Dholahat police station in South 24 Parganas district, a police officer said.

Suspecting them to be strangers, villagers alerted police that led to the arrests, Howrah SP (Rural) Gourav Sharma said.

All the five are said to be relatives of the main accused, Munsi Matiar Rahaman, Sharma said.

Rahaman was on January 6 arrested along with six others in connection with the case. They were produced in a local court, which remanded them to five days police custody.

Das, 44, was chased down a road for over half a kilometre by a mob, and brutally beaten with rods and bamboo sticks.

He was immediately taken to a local hospital for check up, but admitted to private-run Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata with severe head injury. PTI CORR RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.