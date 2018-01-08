Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Five youths on a picnic trip were killed and four others injured seriously today in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry in Chitradurga district, about 200 km from here, police said.

Police said the youths from Munnalu and surrounding villages in Belagavi district were returning in a car from a tour of Mysuru and Madikeri when the mishap occurred, killing five of them.

The injured had been hospitalised, they said.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the car was completely mangled. PTI GMS RA VS .

