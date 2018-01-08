Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Customs officials have seized foreign currency worth Rs 6.10 lakh from a 42-year-old passenger bound for Singapore, airport sources said here today.

Acting on a tip off, the officials at the airport intercepted Mohammed Ibrahim Abdul Khader on January six at the Anna International terminal here.

After searching his baggage USD 9,700 worth Rs 6.10 lakh, which was was concealed in his hand baggage, was seized, an official release said.

The currency was seized under provisions of Customs Act 1962, it said. PTI VIJ RC .

