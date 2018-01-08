Former Shiv Sena corporator killed in Mumbai
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 09:37 AM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 09:45 AM | A+A A- |
Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A former Shiv Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants here last night, a police official said today.
Ashok Sawant, 62, a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivli, was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm, he said.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kandivli but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.
Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, he said. PTI VT GK .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.