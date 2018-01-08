Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A former Shiv Sena corporator was killed by unidentified assailants here last night, a police official said today.

Ashok Sawant, 62, a two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in suburban Kandivli, was attacked with choppers while he was returning home after meeting a friend around 11 pm, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Kandivli but was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

Sawant had entered the cable television business a few years ago, he said. PTI VT GK .

