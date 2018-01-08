Mathura, Jan 8 (PTI) Four incidents of loot were reported from four places in this district, during which a hawker was also shot at, the police said today.

Yesterday, three persons riding a motorcycle shot at a man who was going to an agency to deposit money following delivery of gas cylinders and looted cash from him, they said.

The victim has been hospitalised and probe into the incident is underway, SSP Swapnil Mamgai said.

In another incident four persons looted a tractor in the early hours yesterday after overpowering the driver, the police said.

Last evening, a man was robbed of his scooty by three persons near Kailash Nagar Colony here when he was returning home after closing his shop, they said.

In the fourth incident, Rs 5,000 cash and two mobile phones were looted from a man by three miscreants in Nasiti village last night, the police said.

Investigation into all the cases are underway, they said.

