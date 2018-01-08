Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Over a month after the alleged sexual assault of a four-year at the G D Birla Centre for Education her parents today decided to petition West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for expediting police investigation into the incident.

The decision was taken after a committee of guardians resolved to undertake a signature campaign and submit a petition to the chief minister for speedy investigation into the case, its member Subrata Saha told PTI.

The committee was constituted today to discuss standard safety procedures implemented by the school authorities and for better coordination with its management and the government over safety issues of children and speedy process of investigation.

He said the forum will further pursue with the school authorities to resolve pending issues like improving safety, security measures in the school like employing women attendants in buses and upgrading existing infrastructure like installing CCTVs in school vehicles.

Classes resumed in the school from December 7 after the alleged sexual abuse of the four-year old girl on November 30 by two physical training instructors who were later arrested after the girl's father had lodged FIR against the two.

The girl's father had lodged an FIR agaist the then principal on charge of suppressing facts and she was relieved of her responsibilities on December 6 following prolonged agitation by the guardians.

A spokesman of the school said that the institute has taken all pro-active steps but there was always scope for improvement and everything required has been done to ensure safety of the students, the teachers and the staff.

"We have taken necessary steps after that alleged incident including insallation of CCTVs in the school building," he said adding the school has a panel to coordinate with guardians already which every guardian can approach individually. PTI SUS KK KK .

