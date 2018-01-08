Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) James Franco won 2018's Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his portrayal of independent filmmaker and actor Tommy Wiseau in "The Disaster Artist".

The film is a semi-fictional retelling of the production of Wiseau's 2003 film "The Room", labelled as "the worst movie ever made." The 39-year-old actor accepted the award alongside Wiseau, while noticeably blocking him away from taking the microphone onstage.

Franco opened his rambling speech by quoting Wiseau's reference to the Golden Globes two decades ago, and his lack of an invite to the show as a motivation to make "The Room." "'Golden Globes, so what? I'm not invited. I know they don't want me, guy with accent, long hair. So, I show them. I don't wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie,'" Franco said, quoting Wiseau.

"I'm very happy to share this moment with him today," he added.

"This was billed as a movie about making the best worst movie ever made," the four-time Golden Globe nominee said as he held his trophy, "but in fact it's a story about friendship." Franco ended his speech thanking his longtime friends, including costar Seth Rogen, and his younger brother, Dave.

"I always said I wanted my own Coen brother, someone to collaborate with. I realise this year I had my own Franco brother. I love him more than anything," he said.

Many on social media felt for Wiseau and criticised Franco's mic block gesture.

"I am extremely uncomfortable with James Franco cutting off Tommy Wiseau. You owe him everything, dude," indie filmmaker Emily Yoshida tweeted.

Singer-actor Sara Bareilles called the moment "brutal".

"I'll never stop laughing at Franco shoving Wiseau away from the mic," another Twitter user wrote. PTI SHD BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.