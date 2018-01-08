shift in Hollywood Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Frances McDormand today won the the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama Golden Globe for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and she took the opportunity to praise women's unity after Hollywood was rocked by a series of sexual harassment scandals.

In the movie, the actor plays the role of Mildred, a disillusioned and extremely angry mother of a young woman, whose murder has gone unsolved in her small-town American community.

When local cops fail to catch the culprit, Mildred puts up a series of billboards in her neighbourhood calling out the police for their indifference.

McDormand was up against Jessica Chastain ("Molly's Game"), Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water"), Meryl Streep ("The Post") and Michelle Williams ("All the Money in the World").

The actor was her sassiest best as she accepted her award and gave a shout-out to women for bringing about a "tectonic shift" in power structure of the entertainment industry.

"Well I have a few things to say," McDormand was quick to joke when beginning her acceptance speech, before adding, "I'm gonna keep it short, because we've been here a long time and we need some tequila. All you ladies in this category...

tequila's on me." The actor then joked that while she is thankful for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), she is unsure on who they truly are.

"I'm still not quite sure who they are when I run into them, for the last 35 years, but I love seeing their faces and, let's face it, they managed to elect a female president (referring to Indian journalist Meher Tatna)." McDormand, 60, also addressed the Time's Up movement, saying, "Some of you may know, I keep my politics private, but it was really great to be in this room tonight and to be part of a tectonic shift in our industry's power structure. Trust me, the women in this room tonight are not here for the food.

We are here for the work." McDormand has been nominated six times for a Globe, including for her Oscar-winning role in "Fargo," but had never won an individual award. She was part of the "Short Cuts" cast that won a Special Golden Globe Award in 1993 for their ensemble acting. PTI SHD BK SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.