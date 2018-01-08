Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Golden Globes 2018 snubbed women filmmakers from the Best Director category and the decision did not go down well with presenter Natalie Portman, who slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for making it an 'all-men' space.

Portman attended the awards night to announce the winner for the Best Director category and after co-presenter Ron Howard introduced the nominees she sarcastically said, "And here are the all-male nominees." Director Guillermo Del Toro went on to win the award for "The Shape of Water," but many fans felt women directors like Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees and Patty Jenkins were unfairly shut out of the category.

Del Toro was nominated alongside Martin McDonagh for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri", Christopher Nolan for "Dunkirk", Ridley Scott for "All the Money in the World" and Steven Spielberg for "The Post".

Only one woman has ever won in the category is Barbra Streisand, for "Yentl" in 1984.

Many celebs and fans took to Twitter to praise Portman for savaging the awards, where winners' speeches were dominated by the call for equality.

Zoe Saldana said, "And then my girl Natalie Portman names the all 'male' nominees for best director! Preach!" Evan Rachel Wood wrote, "And Natalie Portman is my f****** Hero!" "'And here are the all male nominees.' Natalie Portman calls it for what it is," Shonda Rhimes tweeted.

Gina Rodriguez said, "Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #TimesUp" Sarah Silver tweeted , "Oh shit Portman for the win! 'And here are the all male nominees' wheeeeWhoooo". PTI SHD BK .

