Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) "Lady Bird" has won Best Motion Picture and Best Actress for Saoirse Ronan in the Musical or Comedy category at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the film was up against James Franco's "The Disaster Artist", Jordan Peele's "Get Out", "The Greatest Showman", and "I, Tonya".

Though Gerwig did not produce the film, the prducer handed over the mic to her to give the acceptance speech where she praised her cast, including Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.

Many in the industry believe that Gerwig missed a well- deserved nomination in the director category at the Globes, which was won by Guillermo del Toro for "The Shape of Water" Excited about her win for her performance in the coming- of-age tale, Ronan said, "My mum's on FaceTime over on someone's phone! I just want to say how inspirational it's been to be in this room right now. I want to thank all of the women who I love so much, my mother who is on FaceTime, my best friend. Actually, everyone in this room!" Ronan said in her acceptance speech.

The two awards have strengthened the film's chances at the Oscars in March this year. PTI SHD BK .

