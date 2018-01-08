Panaji, Jan 08 (PTI) The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) today revoked the permission granted to JSWÂ’s South West Port Limited to handle coal at Mormugao Port Trust.

The decision to revoke permission, owing to violations of the conditions stipulated while granting "consent to operate", was taken at the GSPCB here today.

The order added that the company had been given 15 days time to move out its existing coal cargo at MPT.

GSPCB Chairman Ganesh Shetgaonkar said today that the company had handled more coal than the capacity permitted in the consent offered to it on July 21, 2017.

He said that the company handled 10.112 million tonnes of coal and coke during the year 2016-17 against 4.125 million tonnes of coal that was permitted for the year.

"The Board in the light of the above decides that the consent order dated July 21, 2017 issued to SWPL under the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 stands cancelled/ revoked with immediate effect," read the resolution adopted by the GSPCB today.

It added that SWPL had been directed to suspend the handling of coaking coal and coke at berth number 5A and 6A at MPT.

The MPT has been directed to ensure that after the expiry of the 15 days period SWPL is not permitted to handle any cargo particularly coaking coal and coke, the resolution informed. PTI RPS BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.