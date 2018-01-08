Los Angeles, Jan 8 (PTI) Golden Globes, the first Hollywood award show of 2018, kicked off with a focus on sexual harassment instead of fashion as Hollywood A-listers arrived on the red carpet dressed in black to support the Time's Up initiative and #MeToo movement.

Black was the colour of the night as almost all the female actors including big names like Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Heidi Klum, Catherine Zeta Jones, Margot Robbie, Alison Brie, Jessica Biel, Claire Foy, among others turned the Globes dark on the fashion front.

The 'Time's Up' initiative was launched by powerful Hollywood women such as Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and others to fight sexual harassment in the industry following allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and numerous others in the show business.

Streep, who is part of the initiative, and Michelle Williams arrived with gender and racial justice activists as their guests.

While Streep walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with justice activist Ai-jen Po, Williams arrived in an embellished off-the-shoulder look with 'Me Too' founder Tarana Burke at her side.

"People are aware now of a power imbalance and it's something that leads to abuse'. It led to abuse in our own industry and led to abuse in domestic work... in the military, in Congress... and we want to fix that. We feel emboldened to stand together in a thick black line," Streep said on the red carpet.

Before the carpet, women from the film industry encouraged their peers to join the movement, via Instagram and Twitter announcements.

Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rashida Jones, Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson created a video together to urge those at the Globes to join them in wearing black.

While women were all up to support the anti-sexual harassment initiative their male peers also did their bit for the movement by donning Time's Up pins on the lapels of their tuxedos.

Justin Timberlake, Hugh Jackman, and Strangers Things stars Gaten Matazarro, Finn Wolfhard, Daniel Kaluuya, Bradley Whitford, Ewan MacGregor, Jude Law, James Franco, William H Macy, Noah Schnapp, Nick Jonas and host Seth Meyers were among the leading men taking part in the movement by adding the black-and-white pins to their looks.

To show his support, "This Is Us" actor Chris Sullivan not only donned a 'Time's Up' pin to his look, but also painted his fingernails black.

Celebrities who could not attend the 2018 Golden Globes, supported 'Time's Up' by sharing their pictures in all black outfits on social media.

Anne Hathaway, Olivia Munn, and Shonda Rhimes were all unable to attend the Globes due to being sick, but still sported their black outfits and voiced their support from home.

"In solidarity from my sick bed," Hathaway captioned an Instagram of herself in a black dress.

"At home with the flu so my black dress stays on the hanger but my #TIMESUP pin will be on my PJs! Wear black at home with all of us," Rhimes posted.

She also shared a separate photo of herself on Instagram in a #TimesUp T-shirt, writing "Standing in solidarity with my sisters everywhere tonight." Munn wrote on Twitter: "I'm staying home today sick with the flu. But so appreciative of everyone who has rallied around to support." Pop diva Jennifer Lopez, with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez by her side, expressed her support through a video which she shared on Instagram.

"Today is the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, and a lot of the women, with the hashtag Times Up, are standing up for equalityÂ—to be treated equally and for sexual harassment," Lopez, who is currently in Puerto Rico, said in the clip.

"And I stand here in black today doing the same from far away. And it's the same thing here in Puerto Rico Â— we want to be treated equally," she added.

Other celebrities, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Gabrielle Union, Hilary Duff, Zoe Saldana, and Karlie Kloss, took to social media to share their #TimesUp photos. PTI SHD BK .

