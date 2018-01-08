Vijayawada, Jan 8 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association today said that its members would be staging protests across the state on Tuesday to demand the scrapping of the Union government's "Contributory Pension Scheme".

The association comprises government employees, teachers, public sector employees and pensioners.

Its Krishna District President A Vidyasagara Rao said that the government must go back to the old pension scheme that was in place before 2004.

"About 1.66 lakh people from government organisations under Contriburoty Pension Scheme are concerned because 10% from the salaries and another 10% of government's contribution is invested in stock markets and the returns from such investments are uncertain," Rao said. PTI COR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.