Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) BJP in Puducherry today charged that the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government was blaming Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for its failure to implement various welfare schemes in the union territory.

"The territorial government has let down the people on several counts without efficiently implementing welfare schemes and blaming Bedi without any justification," he said in a statement here.

Saminathan said though the Centre was earmarking sufficient funds for Puducherry to implement welfare and development schemes, the government was not using it properly.

There was also delay in operating the gift hamper scheme for Pongal festival, he said.

"Who actually stands in the way of the implementation of the schemes and why should the Chief Minister blame every now and then the Lt Governor for the government`s inefficiency and failure", Saminathan asked.

The government and Bedi have been at loggerheads over many issues, including medical admissions and induction of three nominated MLAs, ever since she assumed office in 2016.

Narayanasamy recently alleged that Bedi's "style of functioning is more like a leader of opposition than an administrator" of the Union Territory. PTI Cor RC .

