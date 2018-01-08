New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Engineering major Greaves Cotton today launched its new power tiller Bahubali priced between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1.6 lakh.

The company's first locally manufactured power tiller is powered by a 14 horse power engine and is suitable for heavy duty performance, Greaves Cotton said in a statement.

Greaves Cotton Ltd MD and CEO Nagesh Basavanhalli said, "With the Indian economy rapidly evolving, there is a need to make efficient use of farm machinery to improve land productivity." The company said there is a significant headroom to grow farm productivity in India and it aims to boost mechanisation and reduce dependency on human labour in farming.

It currently sells pump sets, power tillers and light agri equipment such as mini combine harvester, rice transplanter and power weeder under its Greaves Agri division.

