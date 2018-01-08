Ahmedabad, Jan 8 (PTI) The Gujarat government today promoted five senior IAS officers to the rank of additional chief secretaries.

Four principal secretaries and a commissioner of state tax were promoted as additional chief secretaries, as per the notification issued by the General Administrative Department.

Principal secretary in the state's agriculture, farmer welfare, and co-operative department, Sanjay Prasad was elevated as additional chief secretary of the department.

Similarly, principal secretary of revenue department, Pankaj Kumar, principal secretary to ports and transport department, Vipul Mitra, and principal secretary to labour and employment department, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, were promoted as additional chief secretaries of their respective departments.

P D Vaghela, who served as the commissioner of state tax in Ahmedabad has also been promoted as the additional chief secretary, the notification said.

Vaghela will continue to function as commissioner of state tax against the ex-cadre post which is separately being equated with IAS cadre post of additional chief secretary to government, the notification said. PTI KA PD NRB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.