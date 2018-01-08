New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Gujarat has topped logistics index chart, an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports in particular and economic growth in general.

According to the report by the Commerce Ministry - LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States), prepared with the help of consultancy firm Deloitte, the findings would help in identifying the right problem areas in the sector and prepare policy responses to deal with them.

While Gujarat occupied the top position among 22 states, Jammu and Kashmir appeared last, even a notch below Bihar.

The second place is occupied by Punjab, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra ranked for the index based on the analysis of perception with regard to eight parameters, including infrastructure, services, regulatory process and safety of cargo.

Among the Union Territories, Daman & Diu occupied the top slot followed by Delhi and Chandigarh.

As regards the hilly states, Tripura was on top followed by Mizoram and Meghalaya.

The LEADS index, according to the report, provides useful insights into "how stakeholders perceive international trade logistics performance across the states and UTs".

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu in his foreword said, the report tells "what enables and/or impedes logistics efficiency across the country as perceived by users within the community".

It also provides an useful starting point for reliable identification of the right problem area, he added. PTI RR CS ADI BAL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.