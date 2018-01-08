New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The wholesale gur (jaggery) prices ended on a quiet note at the national capital today after prices moved in both ends on little bouts of buying and selling, ending at the same levels.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also ended on a steady note in thin trade.

Marketmen said limited buying activity amids sufficient stocks positions kept gur prices unchanged.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,550- 2,750, khurpa Rs 2,600-2,650 and Ladoo Rs 2,700- 2,800.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,600-2,700 and dhayya Rs 2,700- 2,750. PTI SDG SUN SDO ANS MKJ .

