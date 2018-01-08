Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) A half-burnt body of a man was today found at Phase-II industrial area here, the police said.

The unidentified body was found wrapped in a polythene bag, they said.

It is suspected that the man was killed and then his body was set ablaze, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR DPB .

