Half-burnt body of man found in Noida
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 03:56 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 04:02 PM | A+A A- |
Noida, Jan 8 (PTI) A half-burnt body of a man was today found at Phase-II industrial area here, the police said.
The unidentified body was found wrapped in a polythene bag, they said.
It is suspected that the man was killed and then his body was set ablaze, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR DPB .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.