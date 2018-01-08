Chandigarh, Jan 8 (PTI) The Haryana government has set up a state road safety council under the chairmanship of transport minister and district road safety committees led by the deputy commissioners concerned to initiate steps in raising road safety awareness.

A notification to this effect was issued today, a spokesperson of the transport department said.

He said the council would include administrative secretaries of home, school education, public works (buildings and roads), transport and health departments as members.

The Director General of Police, chief engineer of public works (buildings and roads), chief administrators of Haryana urban development authority and Haryana state agricultural marketing board and three non-government experts or agencies related to road safety, nominated by the government would be the other members of the council.

The transport commissioner would be the member secretary of the council, he said.

The spokesperson said the members of a district road safety committee would include Superintendent of Police, superintendent engineer of public works department, chief medical officer, general manager of Haryana Roadways, all Sub Divisional Officers (Civil) in the district.

He said the council would hold its meetings at least twice a year and take effective steps to build awareness about road safety, traffic laws and initiate steps to reduce road accidents. PTI VSD NSD .

