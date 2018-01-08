New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today said its joint venture firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 484 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the Pune metro project.

"Hindustan Construction Company, a lead partner in the joint venture with AL FARA'A, has been awarded Rs 484 crore contract by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Pune metro rail project," HCC said in a BSE filing.

The contract is for construction of eight elevated stations on line II of the Pune metro rail project.

Hindustan Construction Company JV had earlier received a Rs 497 crore order for Pune Metro. The contract was for construction of nine elevated metro stations. The total length of Pune Metro-phase 1 is 32 km.

HCC's share in the JV is 51 per cent (Rs 247 crore). The project is to be completed in 36 months.

HCC shares were trading 3.34 per cent higher at Rs 43.30 on the BSE. PTI SVK MR .

