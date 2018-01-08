New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) today rose by over 3 per cent after the company said its joint venture firm has bagged a contract worth Rs 484 crore from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for the Pune metro project.

The stock gained 3.34 per cent to end at Rs 43.30 on BSE.

During the day, it jumped 5 per cent to Rs 44.

On NSE, shares of the company climbed 3.33 per cent to close at Rs 43.35.

In terms of equity volume, 29.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

"Hindustan Construction Company, a lead partner in the joint venture with AL FARA'A, has been awarded Rs 484 crore contract by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd for Pune metro rail project," HCC said in a BSE filing.

The contract is for construction of eight elevated stations on line II of the Pune metro rail project. PTI SUM SBT .

