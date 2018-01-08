Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from Eastern Region at 9 pm.

STORIES ON THE WIRE CAL 3 WB-TRAINS-DISRUPTION Rail roko, fog disrupt train movement in West Bengal Kolkata: A call to disrupt rail traffic by a Jharkhand-based party, coupled with dense fog disrupts train movement in various parts of West Bengal today, causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

CAL 4 JH-LALU LD BAIL Lalu to move Jharkhand HC for bail Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who is lodged in a jail here after his conviction by a CBI court in a fodder scam case, would move the Jharkhand High Court for bail within the next few days, his lawyer says.

CAL 5 WB-WEATHER Cold conditions to persist in Bengal for next few days: MeT Kolkata: With the north-westerly wind flowing unabated, biting cold conditions continued to affect normal life in West Bengal even as the Meteorological department today forecasts that similar weather conditions would persist for the next few days.

CAL 6 SK-RAHMAN-AMBASSADOR A R Rahman named brand ambassador of Sikkim Gangtok: Music maestro A R Rahman was named the official brand ambassador of Sikkim at a function here today.

CES 8 MG-CAPF EC seeks 107 additional companies of CAPF for Meghalaya poll Shillong: The Election Commission has sought deployment of 107 additional companies of Central Armed Police Force from the Ministry of Home Affairs during the assembly election in Meghalaya, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor says today.

CES 11 BH-PREZ CONFERENCE Prez to inaugurate a three-day 4th Intl Dharma Dhamma Con Patna: President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a three-day 'International Dharma Dhamma Conference' at Rajgir beginning on January 11.

CES 20 WB-MAMATA WB govt to support development of north Bengal Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today says her government would provide all support to Gorkha Territorial Administration(GTA) and other development boards for the development of the Darjeeling Hills. PTI RG .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.