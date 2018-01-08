Dharamshala, Jan 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Vikram Sing Thakur will preside over Swami Vivekanand's 155th birth anniversary celebrations in Kangra district of the state on Friday.

The Minister for Industries, Technical Education, Labour and Employment, Bikram Singh Thakur, will preside over the birth anniversary celebrations, Ashok Raina, the convenor of the Kangra branch of Vivekanand Kendra Kanya Kumari, said.

Besides him, Rekha Davey, the joint secretary at Vivekanand Kendra, Kanya Kumari, will be the guest of honour.

Swami Visharad Chaitanya, acharya of the Chinmayanand Mission Tapovan, Dharamshala will also preside over the function, Raina said.

The event will be organised on January 12, he said. PTI CORR DPB .

