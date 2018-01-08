mandatory: Minister Dharamshala, Jan 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Vipin Parmar today said the government would soon bring a law to make prescription of generic drugs mandatory in state-run health facilities.

He said this while meeting a delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at Nanao near here.

"Himachal Pradesh will become the first state to bring out such bill. It is the priority of the government to provide qualitative as well as the best medical facilities to the public," Pramar said.

Instructions have already been given to government doctors to prescribe generic drugs and those medicines which are available at no cost, he said.

If some other medicine is being prescribed, the doctor has to state a reason on the prescription, the minister said.

He appealed to the IMA to cooperate in this regard and give suggestions to further improve it. PTI CORR ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.