Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) A human skeleton was found inside an abandoned barrel filled with concrete here today, police said.

The barrel was found abandoned near a trade union office on the shores of a backwater in Kumbalam.

Police reached the area following complaints that foul smell was emanating from the barrel reportedly recovered two months ago during a dredging operation in the backwater.

They found the skeleton in the barrel which was broke open.

Top police officials, including Police Commissioner M P Dinesh, visited the place.

Police said the skeleton had been sent to the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery for scientific analysis. PTI TGB VS .

