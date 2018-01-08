Human skeleton found inside abandoned barrel
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018 07:11 PM |
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 07:17 PM | A+A A- |
Kochi, Jan 8 (PTI) A human skeleton was found inside an abandoned barrel filled with concrete here today, police said.
The barrel was found abandoned near a trade union office on the shores of a backwater in Kumbalam.
Police reached the area following complaints that foul smell was emanating from the barrel reportedly recovered two months ago during a dredging operation in the backwater.
They found the skeleton in the barrel which was broke open.
Top police officials, including Police Commissioner M P Dinesh, visited the place.
Police said the skeleton had been sent to the Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery for scientific analysis. PTI TGB VS .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.