Cape Town, Jan 9 (PTI) India were 82 for seven in their second innings, trailing South Africa by 126 runs at tea on day four of the first Test here.

Brief scores: South Africa 286 and 130 all out in 41.2 overs (De Villiers 35; Shami 3/28, Bumrah 3/39). India 209 and 82/7 in 29 overs (Kohli 28; Philander 3/22). PTI BS BS .

