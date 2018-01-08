Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI): The largest domestic carrier Indigo has announced services to Colombo from January 20 with daily direct flights from Chennai and Bengaluru.

The Sri Lankan capital will be the low-cost airlines' eighth international destination, the Gurgaon-based carrier said in a statement today.

With these new flights Indigo will also offer connections to and from New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and a few major cities.

The airline has over 150 Airbus A320s and three ATR aircraft and operates over 1,000 daily flights, connecting 49 destinations.

Sanjay Kumar, chief commercial officer said the company has appointed Hemas Aviation as its GSA partner in the island nation.

******* Satin Creditcare gets Rs 80 cr investment from US firm Kora Microfinance lender Satin Creditcare Network has received an equity investment of Rs 80 crore (USD 12.5 million) from global investment firm Kora Management LP.

The investment by Kora is part of the recently concluded capital raising of Rs 205 crore through a preferential allotment. With this, the US investment firm will get a board position with a 4.6 per cent ownership.

With this transaction, Daniel Jacobs, co-founder and senior partner at Kora, will be joining the company's board.

********* Siemens bags Rs 580cr electrification contract from Guj metro Electrical automation firm Siemens has bagged a contract worth Rs 579 crore from Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad Company for electrification of the 39.2-kilometer project in Gujarat.

"The contract has been awarded to a consortium of Siemens India and Siemens AG for electrification of the 39.2- kilometer Metro Express Link in Ahmedabad," the company said in a statement today.

The under-construction line will run in two corridors and Siemens will be responsible for the complete electrification of the new double-track.

In addition, Siemens will also provide a supervisory control and data acquisition system for monitoring and controlling the traction power.

With this project, Siemens is executing metro electrification projects in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Nagpur and Greater Noida.

********* DPD volumes at JNPT jump 735% in Dec 2017 Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) Direct port delivery volumes at the country's largest container port JNPT registered a 735 per cent growth in December 2017 at 52,000 standard units, the Customs Department has said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) registered the growth in the DPD facility, wherein an importer is allowed to take delivery of the cargo at his doorstep. The JNCH alone collects over Rs 50,000 crore in customs duty every year.

********* Tata Power to install more EV charging stations in Mumbai Integrated power company Tata Power plans to set up more electric vehicle charging stations in the megapolis and has so far built at three locations.

The company installed the first station at Vikhroli followed by one each in Kurla and Lower Parel.

"Two more are coming up at BKC and on the Western Express Highway at Borivali. We plan to set up charging stations at various locations in Mumbai and is in discussions with various stakeholders to this end," managing director Anil Sardana said. PTI BEN HV PSK AA BEN BEN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.