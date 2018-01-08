Dharamshala, Jan 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Minister of Industries, Technical Education, Labour and Employment Bikram Singh Thakur will preside over the 155th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Swami Vivekanand at Kangra on 12th January.

Disclosing this the convenor of the Kangra branch of Vivekanand Kendra, Kanya Kumari, Ashok Raina said that Rekha Davey, Joint secretary, Vivekanand Kendra, Kanya Kumari, TN, will be the guest of honour, whereas Swami Visharad Chaitanya, Acharya of the Chinmayanand Mission Tapovan, Dharamshala, shall preside over the function.

He said that the function shall be organised at the auditorium of Government Polytechnic Institute Kangra 12 kms from here on Friday, the 12th of January. PTI CORR ADS .

