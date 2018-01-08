Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A mother of five children killed her husband after a quarrel by hitting him on the head with a stone, following which she was arrested, the police said today.

Mohammad Qasim (43), was found dead at Thalyar in Chassana area on January 1. Following an investigation, his wife Sabza Begum was arrested, a police official said.

During interrogation she confessed to the crime and said that they had frequent quarrels over domestic matters, he claimed.

"The woman hit her husband a stone repeatedly on the head outside their house after an altercation, resulting in his death," the official said. PTI TAS AB NSD .

