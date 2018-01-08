Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A live mortar shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers earlier this month was found in a field in a village in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leading to panic in the area, police said today.

Security forces recovered the live shell yesterday from Bobiyan village, an official said.

A farmer had found the live mortar bomb in his field and informed the villagers.

"The people were panic stricken and informed security forces, who recovered the shell," the official said.

The shell allegedly fired by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border in Hiranagar and Samba sectors led to the killing of a BSF jawan on January 3. PTI AB MG MIN MG .

