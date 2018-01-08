New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority.

"The transportation infrastructure and water and effluent treatment businesses of L&T Construction have jointly bagged three EPC orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The scope of work includes investigation, design and construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterline and avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones Â– 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati Capital City.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,331.70 apiece, up 1.31 per cent from the previous close on the BSE. PTI SVK MR .

