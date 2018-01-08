New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today rose by nearly 2 per cent after the company said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority.

The stock went up by 1.80 per cent to end at Rs 1,338.10 on BSE. During the day, it gained 2.35 per cent to Rs 1,345.50 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company rose by 1.77 per cent to close at Rs 1,338.25.

In terms of equity volume, 2.66 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 35 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

"The transportation infrastructure and water and effluent treatment businesses of L&T Construction have jointly bagged three EPC orders worth Rs 2,265 crore from Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The scope of work includes investigation, design and construction of roads, drains, culverts, water supply, sewerage, sewerage treatment plants, utility ducts for power and ICT, reuse waterline and avenue plantation for land pooling schemes in Zones Â– 6, 7 and 10 areas of Amaravati. PTI SUM SBT .

