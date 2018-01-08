Man arrested with cannabis in Samba
Published: 08th January 2018
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 03:47 PM | A+A A- |
Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A man from Chhattisgarh was today arrested with 20 grams of cannabis in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.
Suraj Kumar, a resident of Ramgarh village, was arrested after a police team seized cannabis from his possession during a search, the officer said.
A case has been registered and an investigation was on.
