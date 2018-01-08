Puducherry, Jan 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested here for allegedly raping and murdering a 60-year old widow last month, police said today.

Prakash (30) was arrested yesterday by a special police team headed by Superintendent of Police (north) Rachna Singh, investigating a complaint lodged by the woman's daughter stating that her mother was missing since December 25.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Rajiv Ranjan in a release said that after extensive search operation the team recently traced the body of the woman in a decomposed condition in a coconut grove in New Saram near here.

There were stab injuries on the body and the autopsy confirmed the woman was strangulated and stabbed to death.

Following investigations, police arrested Prakash who allegedly confessed that he had sexually assaulted her and murdered her at the coconut grove.

He later fled the scene after covering the body with coconut leaves.

Police identified Prakash identified as a notorious criminal involved in cases of making explosive substances for dacoity, adding further investigation was on. PTI Cor VS .

