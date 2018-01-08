Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) A man has been arrested from Bongaon area of North 24 Parganas district with 30 kilograms of ganja, a senior official of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said today.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB, Kolkata unit, conducted a raid at the residence of Jubbar Ali Tarafdar in Bangaon and seized the contraband which has a market value of around Rs 3 lakh, NCB Kolkata Zonal Director, Dilip Kumar Srivastava today said.

"Initial probe has revealed that this consignment was meant for Bangladesh and was procured from Manipur," Srivastava said. PTI SCH JM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.