Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A man was today arrested on the charge of smuggling heroin from Punjab and selling it to the youth here, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Amarjeet Singh in Digiana belt of Jammu and seized 50 grams of heroin from him, a police officer said.

He was arrested and a case has been registered against him, the officer said. PTI AB NSD .

