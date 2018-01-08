Man held with heroin in Jammu
By PTI | Published: 08th January 2018
Last Updated: 08th January 2018 07:03 PM | A+A A- |
Jammu, Jan 8 (PTI) A man was today arrested on the charge of smuggling heroin from Punjab and selling it to the youth here, the police said.
Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted Amarjeet Singh in Digiana belt of Jammu and seized 50 grams of heroin from him, a police officer said.
He was arrested and a case has been registered against him, the officer said. PTI AB NSD .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.